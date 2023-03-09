Appeal to reunite World War One medals with rightful owner after Northampton theft

World War One medals have been stolen from a home in Northampton.

Jewellery, military medals and watches were stolen from a property in Collingdale Road, Abington between 8am on Thursday, February 9, and 5.30pm on Saturday, February 11.

Police say unknown suspects entered the home via a rear glazing panel.

The medals were stolen from a home in Abington.