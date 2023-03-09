News you can trust since 1931
Appeal to reunite World War One medals with rightful owner after Northampton theft

Jewellery and watches were also stolen

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 11:24am

World War One medals have been stolen from a home in Northampton.

Jewellery, military medals and watches were stolen from a property in Collingdale Road, Abington between 8am on Thursday, February 9, and 5.30pm on Saturday, February 11.

Police say unknown suspects entered the home via a rear glazing panel.

The medals were stolen from a home in Abington.
Anyone with information about the break-in, or suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000089166.