Appeal to find rightful owner of jewellery found during stop and search in Northampton
Police are appealing to find the rightful owner of a collection of jewellery found during a stop and search in Northampton.
The incident happened on Thursday, June 27, between 2pm and 4pm, when a car which failed to stop. Eventually it stopped in St Peter’s Walk, with the four people inside running away.
The vehicle was searched and a black bag containing jewellery was found.
Anyone who recognises the jewellery or anyone who has any information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000379648.