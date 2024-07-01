Appeal to find rightful owner of jewellery found during stop and search in Northampton

Do you recognise this jewellery?

Police are appealing to find the rightful owner of a collection of jewellery found during a stop and search in Northampton.

The incident happened on Thursday, June 27, between 2pm and 4pm, when a car which failed to stop. Eventually it stopped in St Peter’s Walk, with the four people inside running away.

The vehicle was searched and a black bag containing jewellery was found.

