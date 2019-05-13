Appeal launched to find Takunda Nyakabau after going missing in Northampton 10 days ago

A 23-year-old man has now been missing from Northampton for 10 days.

Takunda Nyakabau was last seen on Friday, May 3, in the Duston and Dallington areas of Northampton.

Takunda Nyakabau has been missing from Northampton for 10 days now.

He is described as a black man, about 5ft 6in, of slim build, with short black hair and brown eyes. He has a Midlands accent and is clean shaven.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are urging Takunda to get in touch to let them know he is safe and well.

Takunda, or anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.