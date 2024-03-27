Appeal for witnesses after man believed to have assaulted child at Northampton skatepark

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is believed to have assaulted a child at a Northampton skatepark.

The incident happened at the skatepark in Bedford Road, Northampton, between 3.30pm and 4.15pm on Friday, March 22.

A 52-year-old Northampton man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and released on police bail pending further enquiries, so police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed a man assault a child that he was with at the park.

“It is believed members of the public intervened before the man and child left the park and drove off in a car. Officers would like to speak to anyone who has information and has yet to come forward.”