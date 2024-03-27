Appeal for witnesses after man believed to have assaulted child at Northampton skatepark
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man is believed to have assaulted a child at a Northampton skatepark.
The incident happened at the skatepark in Bedford Road, Northampton, between 3.30pm and 4.15pm on Friday, March 22.
A 52-year-old Northampton man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and released on police bail pending further enquiries, so police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed a man assault a child that he was with at the park.
“It is believed members of the public intervened before the man and child left the park and drove off in a car. Officers would like to speak to anyone who has information and has yet to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000170896.