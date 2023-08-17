Police are appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Kettering.

The incident happened at the junction of Stamford Road and Maple Road on Tuesday, August 8, between 1.50pm and 2.15pm, when the girl was walking along Stamford Road with a second girl in the direction of Geddington.

A police spokesman said: “As they got to the Maple Road junction, they were approached by a man and two younger males who blocked their path with the older man then grabbing the girl inappropriately.”

The offender is described as white, 6ft, aged 40 to 50, of a skinny build, with short brown hair and a gingery brown beard. His teeth were black and discoloured and he wore a navy blue hooded jumper and dark grey jogging bottoms.