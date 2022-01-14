Appeal after group fight in busy Kettering McDonald's

McDonald's, library picture

Police have urged anyone who witnessed a fight at a busy Kettering McDonald's to come forward as part of their investigation.

Officers are looking into an incident of public order at the fast food chain's High Street restaurant, which took place last month.

In an appeal launched today (January 14), police said a group of people were fighting at about 8.35pm on Monday, December 27.

A force spokesman said the incident involved two females, one wearing a red-checked jacket and the other wearing a blue jacket, and a male in a white hooded top.

The spokesman said: "The restaurant was busy at the time so police officers are hoping that witnesses who are yet to come forward will contact them on 101.