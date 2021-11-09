Another stabbing on our streets as 16-year-old attacked in Corby

Police are investigating.

A 16-year-old boy was left with stab wounds in Corby after another shocking attack on our county's streets.

The boy was stabbed in Brinkhill Walk, near Butterwick Walk, between 4pm and 4.15pm on Sunday (November 7).

He was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: "Two white males wearing dark-coloured clothing were in the area at the time and are believed to have been involved.

"Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

The shocking incident is the latest stabbing involving a teenage boy in the north of the county this year.

Just hours after the Corby incident a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Rushden and thankfully suffered minor injuries.

Rayon Pennycook, 16, was killed on Corby's Hazel Leys estate in May and a murder trial is set to start later this month.