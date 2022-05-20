Blade bins will be out at three locations across Northampton this weekend as part of the Operation Sceptre campaign to cut knife crime.

Neighbourhood Policing Teams will be in the town centre, Duston and Kings Heath offering locals the chance to dispose of unwanted knives with no questions asked.

Northamptonshire Police knife crime lead, Chief Superintendent Adam Ward says all blades and sharp items handed in will be destroyed, stopping them being used as weapons.

Blade bins will be out at three locations in Northampton this weekend for locals to dispose of unwanted knives and other sharp objects which could be used as weapons

Amnesty events are taking place at:

• Park Square, King’s Heath, between 11am and 2pm on Saturday (May 21).

• Limehurst Square, Duston, between 11am and 2pm on Sunday (May 22)

• Morrisons in Victoria Promenade between 1.30pm and 4pm also on Sunday

CS Ward added: “It’s always important to remember that most of us do not carry knives and will probably never be affected by knife crime, which is why it’s important to dispel the myths around carrying a knife.

“Sadly, we have also seen the devastating harm caused to families and communities through the tragic loss of life relating to knife crime.

“We tackle and prevent knife crime daily. Operation Sceptre is another opportunity for us all to work together to reduce the risk and harm caused by knives through engagement, education, prevention and enforcement, and make sure the next generation understands the risks of carrying a knife.”