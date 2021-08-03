Amazon driver's £2,500 court bill after stealing from Northampton warehouse
She’ll do 50 hours unpaid work while paying back what he owes for stolen goods
A delivery driver has been given more than two years to pay back over £2,500 to Amazon after stealing electrical goods from the online retailer’s Northampton logistics centre.
Northampton Magistrates Court heard how Ionela Stefanescu, aged 33, squirrelled away a huge haul of tech gear worth £2,598 from the Grange Park site.
Stefanescu took smartphones, tablets, airpods, smart watches, hair straighteners and Ring door bells over a four-month period in the run-up to Christmas 2020.
She was also handed a community order requiring him to carry out 50 hours unpaid work during the next 12 months and told to pay £170 in prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.
Stefanescu, of Ham Meadow Drive, was allowed to pay the massive court bill totalling £2,778 at £100 a month.