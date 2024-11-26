Almost 60 arrests made during police crime crackdown in the lead up to Northampton's Market Square reopening

Almost 60 arrests were made during an eight-week police crime crackdown in the lead up to Northampton’s Market Square reopening

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operation Workforce focused on reducing anti-social behaviour, shoplifting, drug crime and serious violence, which had all been raised as issues by retailers, residents and shoppers. The campaign ran in the lead up to the Market Square reopening in October.

Following the opening, and the results of nearly 60 arrests made, the campaign has morphed into new patrol plans, increased business liaison and ongoing partnership outreach work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Nicola Davis-Lyons, who led the work, said: “Operation Workforce was the direct result of acting on community feedback on what people viewed as key issues in Northampton town centre.

Almost 60 arrests were made during Operation in the lead up to the reopening of Northampton's Market Square.

“The regeneration of the Market Square area offered an ideal opportunity for us to tailor our policing plans to take direct and lasting action and I’m thrilled with the results both in terms of community engagement and the arrests and charges secured.

“Operation Workforce activity has now been built into our daily business, including increased foot patrols, a revitalised Cops-Adopt-A-Shop scheme with lots of new members, regular police surgeries and monthly problem-solving walkabouts with our partners.”

Mark Mullen, operations manager at Northampton Town Centre BID, added: “The impact of Operation Workforce has been incredibly positive for town-centre businesses, and we are pleased to see a longer-term commitment to increased foot patrols and a clear plan to combat retail crime and anti-social behaviour.

“We look forward to working closely with Northamptonshire Police to ensure our town centre remains a safe and welcoming place to work, live and visit.”