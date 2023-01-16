Almost 200,000 illegal cigarettes and vapes seized from five premises across Northampton

Almost 200,000 illegal cigarettes and hundreds of vapes were seized from five shops and storage units in Northampton.

As part of a multi-agency effort, police officers joined forces with partners including HMRC, Trading Standards, and members of the Government Agency Intelligence Network (GAIN) disruption team from the East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit.

The operation took place in December and saw around 44,000 illegal cigarettes and 12,500 kilos of tobacco recovered from one shop. Trading Standards seized 932 illegal vapes from the same premises.

Thousands of illegal cigarettes were seized across Northampton.

Visits were conducted to lock-up storage sites within the county, and two seizures of 145,740 cigarettes and almost 22kgs of Hand Rolled Tobacco (HRT) were made.

Steve Woolmer a disruption officer for GAIN who led the operation said: “Results like this really show the power of partnership working.

“Without support from our colleagues at HMRC this action wouldn’t have taken place, and these potentially dangerous items could be sold to unsuspecting members of the public.”

A spokesperson for HMRC added: “The illicit tobacco trade steals money from our vital public services, undercuts legitimate businesses and can fund other serious crimes that impact our communities.”

Trading Standards has different powers to police officers and colleagues from West Northamptonshire Council were on hand to support the operation.

Councillor David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement and Regulatory Services at WNC, said: “The sale of illegal and illicit items is extremely dangerous for our communities, with these items causing a potential harmful impact for anyone who purchases them.

“We are pleased to have been able to support this operation and seize 900 vapes from being sold.”

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Cobley, who leads on serious and organised crime for Northamptonshire Police, said: “Organised gangs are involved in many different crime types, including the distribution of illegal cigarettes, tobacco and vapes.

“People often think nothing of buying cheaper goods, particularly in the current climate, but there can be consequences for your health.

“Tackling organised crime is a priority for us.”