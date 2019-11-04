Alleged robber trapped by Northampton shop owner after making threats with imitation gun

An alleged robber who was trapped by a Northampton shop owner after making threats with what looked like a gun will appear in court today (Monday, November 4).

Ismaeel Ahmed tried to leave the store in Booth Lane North after the 'defiant' owner refused to hand over any cash at around 9.30pm on Saturday night.

As the 22-year-old, of Crane Walk, Northampton, left the shop, the owner trapped him between the external roller shutter and front door, police said.

He was arrested by armed response officers, who described it as 'one of our easier arrests', and the firearm was found to be an imitation.

Ahmed has been charged with one count of robbery and one count of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He is also charged with possession of an imitation firearm in a public place in relation to an earlier incident in Farmfield Court, Northampton.