Air ambulance called after driver crashes car into church in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An air ambulance was called to Northampton after a driver crashed a car into a church.

The incident happened just before 11am today (Tuesday August 20) at the Emmanuel Church in Billing Brook Road, Weston Favell.

Police say they were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service to a single-vehicle collision into the church building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The man’s injuries are now not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing, and he is being taken to Northampton General Hospital.”

The air ambulance, paramedics, firefighters and police officers all attended.