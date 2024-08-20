Air ambulance called after driver crashes car into church in Northampton
An air ambulance was called to Northampton after a driver crashed a car into a church.
The incident happened just before 11am today (Tuesday August 20) at the Emmanuel Church in Billing Brook Road, Weston Favell.
Police say they were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service to a single-vehicle collision into the church building.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The man’s injuries are now not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing, and he is being taken to Northampton General Hospital.”
The air ambulance, paramedics, firefighters and police officers all attended.