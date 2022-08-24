‘Aggressive’ man imprisoned after leaving victim shirtless in Northampton town centre robbery

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been sent to prison after he robbed a victim of a watch and designer T-shirt in Northampton town centre.

Lewis Webster, aged 31, of Kenmuir Avenue, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, August 24 after pleading guilty to one count of robbery.

The court heard that - on September 18, 2021 at around 3.20am - the victim was walking down Gold Street in Northampton town centre towards Horseshoe Street when he exchanged words briefly with another group before continuing.

Lewis Webster, aged 31, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, August 24.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Pearson, prosecuting, described how the victim - a man - was approached from behind by Webster, who pursued him down the street following the exchange with the other group.

Mr Pearson said: “The defendant was described as aggressive, threatening and very close to him.”

The court heard that Webster demanded the victim hand over his watch, which he did because he felt intimidated and Webster obstructed his path, preventing him from leaving.

Webster then asked the victim to hand over his designer T-shirt, which he did as a result of the threats and intimidation hurled at him by the defendant - the court heard.

Mr Pearson said that the victim - now shirtless - approached door-staff at a nearby nightclub and explained what had happened.

Meanwhile, the defendant was seen walking away and putting on the T-shirt both on CCTV footage and on bodycam footage of a nearby police officer, who was dealing with another incident at the time.

The watch - valued at £396 - was purchased by the victim around a year before the robbery and the designer T-shirt cost £155, bringing the value of the stolen goods to £551.

As Mr Pearson explained the value of the stolen goods to the court, Webster was heard mumbling angrily in the dock.

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking asked the prosecution barrister to pause before firmly addressing the defendant.

She said: “When you speak in the dock, I can hear you quite clearly.”

Silence washed over the dock once again.

The court heard that Webster gave two no comment interviews to police and denied any recollection of the event.

Webster has 29 previous convictions for 53 offences including burglary, battery, assault of a constable, criminal damage and theft.

Paul Webb, in mitigation, told the court that Webster’s pre-sentence report fails to show the remorse he “genuinely” has in this particular case.

Mr Webb said: “On the night of the incident, Mr Webster states that his behaviour was appalling. It was extremely poor and influenced by alcohol and Class A drugs.”

The defence barrister said that, although Webster has “little recollection” of the robbery, he accepts that the victim would have been frightened by the whole experience.

Mr Webb said that Class A drugs had “punctuated” Webster’s adult life and it was an “unfortunate and regrettable” relapse that led to him carrying out the robbery.

The court heard that Webster has engaged well with probation, he has a methadone prescription and he is “extremely keen” to put drug use behind him and move forward in a positive way with his life with the support of his mother.

Mr Webb continued: “It would be a dreadful shame for Mr Webster to return to prison because that would undermine all of the progress he has made in the recent past.”

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking, sentencing, said: “The victim felt like you came out of nowhere. You were aggressive and threatening and in his face. He felt very intimidated and could not leave the confrontation you caused.

She added: “You were under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time, which makes it worse. I accept entirely that you are remorseful and you are making efforts to address your offending behaviour.”