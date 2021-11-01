Accused pleads not guilty to harassing Kettering MP

Philip Hollobone.

A man accused of harassing Kettering MP Philip Hollobone by sending in excess of 100 messages and pursuing him while jogging has pleaded not guilty.

Marcus Ambrose, 41, has been charged with harassment in relation to alleged offences between June and September this year.

This morning (Monday) Northampton Magistrates' Court Ambrose appeared after being charged with harassment of the Conservative MP.

Ambrose, of Church Lane in Cransley, is accused of making unwanted contact through phone calls and voice messages, sending emails and text messages and pursuing him when he was jogging.

It is also alleged that Ambrose sent an offensive online posting about Mr Hollobone.

The trial is expected to last one-and-a-half days and will take place on March 10 and 11 at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Ambrose was granted bail on the condition that he does not contact Mr Hollobone, does not enter the Kettering Constituency Conservative Association in Crown Street, and does not directly contact any serving MP.