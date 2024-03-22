A45 in Northampton closed in both directions after police pursuit which led to four arrests
The A45 in Northampton was closed in both directions last night after a police pursuit came to a conclusion on the dual carriageway.
At around 8.10pm on Thursday (March 21), a vehicle failed to stop for police officers, which led to a pursuit.
Following the chase, the vehicle was stopped by officers on the A45 close to the junction with Riverside and the A43. According to Northants Police Dog Section, the occupants made off on foot, but with the help of PD Ebby and the police helicopter, they were located.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed three men – aged 31, 29 and 23 – were arrested. A 15-year-old boy was also arrested. All remain in police custody at this time.
The A45 was closed in both directions at Riverside for around half an hour, which had knock-on effects to traffic on the dual carriageway, as well as in surrounding areas.