95 cannabis plants seized after police raid at Northampton home on New Year's Eve
A residential address in Stonewold Close, Kingsthorpe was attended by police officers, shortly after 5pm on December 31, 2024.
Police say this was following a report that a cannabis grow had been found inside the property.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “A total of 95 plants in various stages of growth were located on the first floor of the property. No arrests have been made at this stage.”
Investigations are ongoing and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have information about who may have been living or visiting the at the address. Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting 24000770989.