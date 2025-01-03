95 cannabis plants seized after police raid at Northampton home on New Year's Eve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than 90 cannabis plants were seized from a Northampton home on New Year’s Eve after a raid by police officers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A residential address in Stonewold Close, Kingsthorpe was attended by police officers, shortly after 5pm on December 31, 2024.

Police say this was following a report that a cannabis grow had been found inside the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “A total of 95 plants in various stages of growth were located on the first floor of the property. No arrests have been made at this stage.”

Police attended a residential property in Kingsthorpe after reports of a cannabis grow.

Investigations are ongoing and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have information about who may have been living or visiting the at the address. Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting 24000770989.