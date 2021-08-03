80mph bike chase through Northampton estates ends with thief jailed for two-and-half years

Kelly was cornered by PD Nala after speeding at 80mph on a stolen bike and punching a police officer

A burglar who tried to outrun police by riding at 80mph through Northampton housing estates on a stolen motorbike has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

The chase around side roads in Abington and Kingsley ended when Adam Kelly, 27, crashed the stolen Yamaha Tracer.

He punched a police officer in a bid to escape but was tracked down by a police dog and charged with theft and assaulting a police officer.

He was jailed after pleading guilty at Northampton Crown Court last month.

Lead investigator, Detective Constable Dave Bastuba, said: “The streets of Northamptonshire are safer as a result of this investigation as Adam Kelly is now safely behind bars and therefore unable to blight our communities with his shameless crimes any more.

“This was a real team effort across the Force and I hope it shows that Northamptonshire Police are collectively determined to track down burglars and bring them to justice.

“I am also pleased that Kelly was convicted for assaulting one of my colleagues – none of us go to work to be assaulted and therefore when one of us is, it is imperative that we pursue justice against the offender.”

Kelly broke into a house in Kettering in December 2020 by smashing a window pane and stole keys to the Yamaha.

A month later, officers on patrol in Northampton spotted a similar motorcycle travelling at speed near Billing Road East at around 8pm and realised it had been fitted with fake number plate.

The Chronicle & Echo reported in January how they attempted to stop the bike who made off at up to 80mph in 30mph zones through St Gregory's Road, Kettering Road, Broadmead Avenue and Lindsey Avenue before the rider — later identified as Kelly — fell off in Northwood Avenue.