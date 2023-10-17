80 to 100 cannabis plants found in property on Kingsthorpe front during police raid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dozens of cannabis plants were found in a property on Kingsthorpe front during a police raid.

Officers executed a warrant in Harborough Road just after 12pm on Thursday October 12.

Once inside, the found between 80 and 100 cannabis plants.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A warrant was executed at a property and a cannabis grow was found inside. 80 to 100 plants were found inside.”