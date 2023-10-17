News you can trust since 1931
80 to 100 cannabis plants found in property on Kingsthorpe front during police raid

Officers executed a warrant at the property
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 17th Oct 2023, 13:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 13:24 BST
Dozens of cannabis plants were found in a property on Kingsthorpe front during a police raid.

Officers executed a warrant in Harborough Road just after 12pm on Thursday October 12.

Once inside, the found between 80 and 100 cannabis plants.

Police executed a warrant at a property on Kingsthorpe front where dozens of cannabis plants were found.Police executed a warrant at a property on Kingsthorpe front where dozens of cannabis plants were found.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A warrant was executed at a property and a cannabis grow was found inside. 80 to 100 plants were found inside.”

The spokeswoman confirmed that no arrests have been made yet.