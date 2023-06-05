A 76-year-old man was left with a broken arm and facial injuries after an assault in Towcester.

The incident happened between 11.30pm on May 27 and 2.30am on May 28 in Islington Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokeswoman said: “The offender was white and aged in his early 30s, with a short beard, wearing all dark clothing. He was in the company of a young female.”

Police are appealing for witnesses.