76-year-old man left with broken arm and facial injuries after assault in Northamptonshire town
Victim’s vehicle also damaged
A 76-year-old man was left with a broken arm and facial injuries after an assault in Towcester.
The incident happened between 11.30pm on May 27 and 2.30am on May 28 in Islington Road.
A police spokeswoman said: “The offender was white and aged in his early 30s, with a short beard, wearing all dark clothing. He was in the company of a young female.”
Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000325530.