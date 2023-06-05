News you can trust since 1931
76-year-old man left with broken arm and facial injuries after assault in Northamptonshire town

Victim’s vehicle also damaged
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 12:46 BST

A 76-year-old man was left with a broken arm and facial injuries after an assault in Towcester.

The incident happened between 11.30pm on May 27 and 2.30am on May 28 in Islington Road.

A police spokeswoman said: “The offender was white and aged in his early 30s, with a short beard, wearing all dark clothing. He was in the company of a young female.”

Police are appealing for witnesses.
Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000325530.