75-year-old paedophile from Northampton jailed for 21 years for 27 child abuse offences

A 75-year-old paedophile from Northampton has been jailed 21 years after abusing multiple children in the 1990s and 2000s.

Brian Smith, previously of Simon De Senlis Court in Robert Street, Northampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on January 28 to be sentenced for 27 offences.

The court was told that Smith abused all of the children over a prolonged period of time and when confronted with the allegations in 2021, claimed that they had all made it up, according to Northamptonshire Police.

The 75-year-old was charged with 27 offences – three counts of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault of a child, three counts of gross indecency with a child, two counts of non-penetrative sexual activity with a child and six counts of inciting a child to commit an act of gross indecency.

Following a trial at Northampton Crown Court in May last year, a jury convicted Smith of 14 charges but could not decide on the others.

A retrial was set for November but Smith pleaded guilty to the remaining offences prior to it starting.

Lead investigator - Detective Sergeant Ryan Tilly said: “I am really pleased that Brian Smith has finally been brought to justice for his horrific sexual offending and whilst nothing will ever erase what happened to these people, I hope that this significant sentence provides them with some sense of justice.

“They have shown exceptional bravery in reporting this abuse to us, supporting the investigation from start to finish, and appearing at court to give evidence against their abuser. All of them have found courage they should never have had to call upon and I am really proud to have met them and been part of their journey toward justice.

“This has been a complex four-year investigation but we have achieved a result which will see Smith live out the rest of his days in prison which is exactly where he belongs.

“I’d like to thank the Judge for the sentence she passed, and I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse but has not yet come forward to contact us. We will believe you and we will do everything we can to bring your abuser to justice.”

Smith was sentenced to 21 years in prison.