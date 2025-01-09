74-year-old arrested and released on bail after allegedly waving samurai sword at family in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 74-year-old has been arrested and released on police bail after allegedly waving a samurai sword at a family in Northampton.

The incident happened in Brickwell Court, Standens Barn on Thursday January 2 at around 6.45am.

A family, including a young child, were in their car when the alleged incident happened. The family claims their vehicle has been damaged and that they are now “living in fear”.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A 74-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage in connection with the incident and released on police bail with strict conditions not to contact or approach the alleged victims whilst enquiries continue.”

The spokeswoman added that he was released on bail to allow for further enquiries to take place and further evidence to be gathered.

Anyone with information about the incident, is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number: 25000001873.