67-year-old arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm after huge police presence on Northampton estate

A 67-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm after a huge police presence in Northampton.
Several police cars, canine units and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) units were seen in Wake Way, Grange Park from Saturday (July 27) overnight into Sunday (July 28).
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This relates to the arrest of a 67-year-old man from Northampton on suspicion of possession of a firearm on Saturday, July 27.”
The spokeswoman also confirmed he has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.