Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 62-year-old woman has been spared prison after between £4,000 and £8,500 worth of Class A drugs where found in her Northamptonshire home.

Julie Dawn Cobley, of Maltings Row, Deanshanger, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on October 19 charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On July 27 last year, officers searched Cobley’s property, where she openly admitted that there were Class A drugs in the address and led officers to a safe, which contained 16 individual wraps of cocaine along with more of the drug in three clear plastic bags and a green plastic container, according to police. A mobile phone and £230 in cash were also seized from the property.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Crown Court.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Josh Ellard, who led the investigation, said: “This warrant was executed as a direct result of community intelligence and reports from members of the public who were concerned about drug-related issues in their area.

“Tackling and preventing drug harm is a matter of priority for the force and we will continue to act on the concerns of our communities to disrupt drug dealers.

“This is a prime example of how we can work together with our partners and residents to take positive action against issues affecting them and I would urge anyone who has concerns about drug dealing within their local communities to keep reporting suspicious activity to us.”