62-year-old woman spared prison after more than £4,000 worth of Class A drugs found in her Northamptonshire home
A 62-year-old woman has been spared prison after between £4,000 and £8,500 worth of Class A drugs where found in her Northamptonshire home.
Julie Dawn Cobley, of Maltings Row, Deanshanger, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on October 19 charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.
On July 27 last year, officers searched Cobley’s property, where she openly admitted that there were Class A drugs in the address and led officers to a safe, which contained 16 individual wraps of cocaine along with more of the drug in three clear plastic bags and a green plastic container, according to police. A mobile phone and £230 in cash were also seized from the property.
Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Josh Ellard, who led the investigation, said: “This warrant was executed as a direct result of community intelligence and reports from members of the public who were concerned about drug-related issues in their area.
“Tackling and preventing drug harm is a matter of priority for the force and we will continue to act on the concerns of our communities to disrupt drug dealers.
“This is a prime example of how we can work together with our partners and residents to take positive action against issues affecting them and I would urge anyone who has concerns about drug dealing within their local communities to keep reporting suspicious activity to us.”
Cobley was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment, which was suspended for 12 months, fined £187 and ordered to pay £230 in costs.