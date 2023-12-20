60-year-old gold watch in jewellery stolen by thieves in Wellingborough burglary
Police are investigating after jewellery including a 60-year-old watch was stolen from a house in Gillitts Road, Wellingborough between 10.15am and 11am on Sunday, December 17.
Witnesses are being sought after jewellery including a diamond and sapphire ring, a 60-year-old tiny gold watch with a cross pattern bracelet and an amethyst gold ring were stolen in a residential burglary.
A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage or who may have been offered such items for sale in unusual circumstances.”
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 23000773298 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.