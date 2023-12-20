60-year-old gold watch in jewellery stolen by thieves in Wellingborough burglary

A diamond and sapphire ring was also taken

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating after jewellery including a 60-year-old watch was stolen from a house in Gillitts Road, Wellingborough between 10.15am and 11am on Sunday, December 17.

Witnesses are being sought after jewellery including a diamond and sapphire ring, a 60-year-old tiny gold watch with a cross pattern bracelet and an amethyst gold ring were stolen in a residential burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage or who may have been offered such items for sale in unusual circumstances.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary in Wellingborough

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.