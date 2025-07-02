55-year-old arrested by Met Police officers on suspicion of theft as search of Northampton house continues
Met Police officers arrested the man during a search in Ambridge Close on Saturday June 28.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing a high police presence in the area, including a forensic tent and officers on scene all day since Saturday. Met Police say there is a “large amount of materials” so the “search continues and enquires remain ongoing”.
A Met Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Met Police officers carried out a search at an address in the Hunsbury area of Northampton on Saturday June 28.
"A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft.
"Due to the large amount of material and items at the address, the search continues and enquiries remain ongoing at this time.”
The man arrested has been released on bail, according to the spokesperson.