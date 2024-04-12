54-year-old with links to Northamptonshire wanted in connection with burglaries

Graham Pinsent is wanted by Bedfordshire Police, but has links to Northamptonshire.

Graham Pinsent is wanted by Bedforshire Police in relation to three recent burglaries in Luton.

Police say, they believe the 54-year-old is from Bedford, but has links to both Luton and Northamptonshire.

Officers are now appealing for help from the public to find Pinsent.