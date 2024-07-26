53-year-old man arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure in Northampton park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure in a Northampton park.

Police were called to Obelisk Rise on Thursday (July 25) at around 8.20pm after they received reports of a man indecently exposing himself, at a park.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police officers were called to Obelisk Rise in Kingsthorpe, Northampton, yesterday at about 8.20pm, to reports of a man indecently exposing himself.

“A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.”