53-year-old man arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure in Northampton park
A 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure in a Northampton park.
Police were called to Obelisk Rise on Thursday (July 25) at around 8.20pm after they received reports of a man indecently exposing himself, at a park.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police officers were called to Obelisk Rise in Kingsthorpe, Northampton, yesterday at about 8.20pm, to reports of a man indecently exposing himself.
“A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.”
The man remains in police custody.