48-year-old man placed on sex offenders' register after exposing himself in Northampton park

A 48-year-old man has been placed on the sex offenders’ register after he exposed himself in a Northampton park.

Walter Fominyam, of Collmead Court, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 4 for sentencing, after he was found guilty of one count of exposure intending to cause alarm or distress.

The charge relates to an incident in Abington Park at around 6pm on July 26, 2023.

Police say they received a 999 report of a man inappropriately touching himself behind a tree in the park, with CCTV enquiries enabling the location and arrest of the suspect.

Local Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Nikki Brooks said: “Exposure reports like this are always taken very seriously by the police, as we’re aware of the potential for suspects to escalate their offending.

“Thanks to the prompt report and our close working relationship with the town’s CCTV operators, we were able to locate Fominyam within two hours of the offence taking place.

“Northamptonshire Police takes all forms of sexual offending incredibly seriously and I hope this case demonstrates the real and lasting repercussions for offenders who choose to behave in this way.

“I would also like to thank the witnesses who reported this incident to us for their willingness to support the court case which secured Fominyam’s conviction, which has enabled the court to put measures in place to guard against any repeat offending.”

Fominyam was sentenced to a two-year community order with requirement to complete a 40-day programme as directed by the probation service, rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 22 days, and 150 hours of unpaid work. He also placed on the sex offenders’ register and told he must register with the police for five years. He was also given a five-year SHPO which bans him from unzipping, loosening or removing any garment covering his genitals in any public place, or private place that the public have line of sight, without their prior consent.

Fominyam must also allow immediate access to anywhere he is living to police officers or staff who seek to enter for risk assessments and to ensure compliance with the order.

He was also ordered to pay £720 costs and a £114 victim surcharge.