48-year-old jailed after two Northampton burglaries where he stole Xboxes, credit cards, coats and more

A 48-year-old man has been jailed after two burglaries in Northampton where he stole Xboxes, credit cards, coats and more.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Shields, previously of Northampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court for sentencing on October 25, after pleading guilty to two counts of burglary, one count of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of fraud by false representation.

In the early hours of February 2, the 48-year-old burgled a property in Stanhope Road. Once inside the property, a number of items were stolen including two Xboxes, credit cards and 12 coats/jackets. The keys to a blue Kia car were also taken and the vehicle subsequently driven off and stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, on the morning of February 5, Shields entered a property in Allen Road, where a number of items were stolen including a bank card which was then used fraudulently.

Richard Shields.

Lead investigator - PC Chris Perkins from the force’s Burglary Team, said: “I am pleased to see Richard Shields sentenced to more than three years in prison as it sends a clear message to people that burglary in Northamptonshire will not be tolerated.

“We work really hard in the Burglary Team, as part of Operation Crooked, to put as many burglars as possible behind bars. We also work to prevent crimes and ensure every victim of a burglary in this county is visited by the police.

“We are passionate about fighting crime and protecting people and their homes, and I want to reassure the public that we remain as determined as ever to bring as many burglars to justice as we can.”

Shields was sentenced to three years and three months in prison.