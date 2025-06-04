43-year-old man wanted by police after allegation of drink driving in Northampton
A 43-year-old man is wanted by police after failing to appear in court to face a charge of drink driving, which allegedly happened in Northampton.
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Ablorh.
Anyone who has seen Ablorh or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000556387.
Police say information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.