43-year-old man wanted by police after allegation of drink driving in Northampton

Published 4th Jun 2025, 11:51 BST
Michael Ablorh is wanted by police.
A 43-year-old man is wanted by police after failing to appear in court to face a charge of drink driving, which allegedly happened in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Ablorh.

Anyone who has seen Ablorh or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000556387.

Police say information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

