A 42-year-old man has been jailed after he broke into a Northampton home and stole sentimental jewellery and medical records.

Scott Foran, previously of Northampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on October 25 to be sentenced after he pleaded guilty to burglary at the same court in September.

During the night of December 19, 2022, Foran smashed the patio doors of a property in Waverley Road, and once inside stole gold jewellery, cash, laptops, and the victim’s son’s child medical records book.

Scott Foran.

In a personal statement which was read out at sentencing, the victim detailed the effect this incident has had on them and their family, even deciding to move from their home in an attempt to put the incident behind them.

The victim also suffers sleepless nights and lives in fear of being a victim again, knowing that the jewellery and personal belongings that Foran stole cannot be replaced due to their sentimental value.

Lead investigator PC Christina Cooper, from the Northamptonshire Police’s burglary team, said: “Scott Foran went out that night looking for a home to break into.

“He showed a complete disregard for the family who lived in this property and smashed his way into their home, stealing personal items that cannot be replaced.

“I hope that Foran spends his time behind bars thinking about his actions that night and the long-lasting effects it has had on the victims of his crime. And I hope he decides to make better choices as a result when he’s released.”