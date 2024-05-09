42 Northamptonshire shoplifters sentenced by magistrates in April 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One shoplifter stole a total of more than £1,300 worth of items from shops, on various occasions over a period of around six weeks

A number of shoplifters from across Northamptonshire have been sentenced in April 2024.

Northamptonshire Police has published the sentences for these offenders, as a result of either repeat offending and/or aggravating factors, including associated violent or drug-related offending.

The below offenders were sentenced at Northampton or Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court during the month of April.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Theft sentences for April 2024

April 1

David Lloyd Chapman, aged 42, of no fixed address, admitted one count of theft of vodka and chocolates worth £54.98 from Rushden’s BP services on January 22, and one count of failing to surrender to court bail on March 14. Sentenced to a total of four weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £54.98 compensation.

Charlene Marie Howard, aged 37, of no fixed address, admitted theft of washing pods worth £20 from Tesco in Kettering on February 15, theft of detergent worth £50 from Tesco Express in the town on March 21, theft of detergent from the same store on March 24, theft of steaks from the same store on March 29, and one count of failing to surrender to court bail on March 7. Sentenced to a total of 10 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £90 compensation.

April 2

Paula McKenna, aged 35, of Plumpton Court, Corby, was convicted of 17 shop thefts in Rushden, Corby and Uppingham, assault of a shop worker and failing to appear in court, between August 2023 and March 2024. Sentenced to a total of 50 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of £3,316.73 compensation.

April 2 at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court

A 17-year-old Kettering boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, admitted theft of vapes from Sainsbury’s in Kettering on December 19, 2023, possession of an offensive weapon – a broken bottle – in a public place and common assault, both also at Sainsbury’s on the same date. He also admitted theft of a keyboard worth £39.99 from a Leicester store on December 20, and the use of threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Gold Street, Kettering, on January 2, 2024. Sentenced to a 12-month youth rehabilitation order with supervision requirement and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

A 17-year-old Northampton boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, admitted theft of vapes from Sainsbury’s in Kettering on December 19, 2023, and the use of threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Gold Street, Kettering, on January 2, 2024. Sentenced to a 12-month referral order to the Northamptonshire Youth Offending Team and ordered to pay costs of £85.

April 3

Robert Spearman, aged 51, of High Street, Rushden, admitted the use of threatening/abusive words/behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, in relation to an incident in Northampton Road, Brixworth, on May 29, 2022, failing to appear in court on February 28, 2023, theft of alcohol worth £80 from Asda in Rushden on January 26, 2024, and theft of alcohol from the same store on January 30. Also found guilty of assault by beating in relation to an incident in Brixworth on May 29, 2022. Sentenced to a total of 20 weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay £720 costs and £50 compensation.

Jardine Dewar, aged 32, of Dalkeith Place, Kettering, admitted theft of £250-worth of food from Tesco Express in Kettering on March 18, and theft of £50 of food from the same store on March 25. Sentenced to a total of seven weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £300 compensation.

Kirk Smithson, aged 39, of Crow Lane, Little Billing, admitted theft including theft by finding of a parcel worth £325 in Corby on March 29, 2023, theft of Lego worth £220 from Game in Corby on June 4, theft of bacon from a Co-op in Corby on July 1, theft of chocolate worth £100 from One Stop in Corby on August 8, and failing to surrender to court bail on February 27, 2024. Sentenced to a total of 13 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £325 compensation.

April 4

David Harkins, aged 42, of no fixed address, admitted one count of burglary at Sainsbury’s in Rockingham Road, Kettering, on February 13, involving goods worth £224, theft of items worth £220 on March 6, theft of items worth £84 on March 7, theft of items worth £210 also on March 7, all from the same store, theft of items worth £100 from Tesco in Kettering on March 12, theft of items worth £100 on March 14, theft of items worth £100 on March 15, all from the same store, theft of items worth £205 from Sainsbury’s in Kettering on March 19, and theft of items worth £100 from Tesco in Kettering on March 28. Sentenced to a total of 26 weeks’ imprisonment, including 14 days custody imposed for breaching post-custodial supervision arrangements from a previous conviction, and ordered to pay £514 compensation.

April 8

Robert Mort, aged 38, admitted three shop thefts in Corby on April 2 and 6, and breaching his bail conditions by attending Morrisons in Oakley Road on April 6. Sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £15.98 compensation.

April 12

Patrick Keenan, aged 39, of Elizabeth Walk, Wellingborough Road, Northampton, admitted eight counts of theft from a shop: theft of a whiskey gift set worth £7 from Iceland in St Peter’s Square, Northampton, on December 9, 2023, theft of ham worth £85 from Tesco in Northampton on February 18, 2024, theft of goods worth £13 from Tesco in Wellingborough Road, Northampton, on February 22, theft of a gilet worth £24.99 from TK Maxx in Northampton on March 3, theft of goods worth £15.60 and theft of goods worth £34.90, both from Sainsbury’s in Wellingborough Road on March 10, theft of goods worth £22.40 from the same store on March 12, and theft of goods worth £15.60 from the same store on March 15. Also admitted one count of common assault of an emergency worker, a PCSO, in Abington Street, Northampton, on February 25, one count of possession of Class C drug (diazepam) in Northampton on March 3, and one count of failing to surrender to court custody in Northampton on March 13. Sentenced to a total of 24 weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay costs of £85 and compensation totalling £213.49.

April 13

Ralfs Auseklis, aged 30, of Yarwell Court, Highfield Crescent, Kettering, admitted six counts of theft from a shop in relation to the town’s Tesco Express: theft of food and drink on March 4, theft of detergents on March 25, theft of six tubs of Celebrations on March 30, theft of meat and detergents on March 31, theft of detergents on April 3, theft of food and drink on April 12. Also admitted one count of possession of a Class B drug (cannabis/cannabis resin) in Kettering on April 12. Four further counts of theft from a shop were withdrawn. Sentenced to a 12-month community order including rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days, ordered to pay £100 compensation. A forfeiture and destruction order was made for the drugs.

April 15

Andrie-Alexandru Calin, aged 27, of Rydal Mount, Northampton, admitted theft of clothes worth £342.90 from TK Maxx in Northampton on March 20, and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis) in Commercial Street, Northampton, on the same date. Ordered to pay costs of £85, surcharge of £213, and fines totalling £266. A forfeiture and destruction order was made for the drugs.

Richard Prescott, aged 50, of Greendale Square, Ecton Brook, Northampton, admitted one count of causing racially/religiously aggravated harassment/alarm/distress by words/writing at Tesco in Weston Favell on April 6. Fined £200.

Monika Poweska, aged 30, of Lulworth Walk, Corby, admitted four counts of theft of goods from Tesco Extra in St Mark’s Road, Corby: theft of items worth £150 on January 20, theft of items worth £175 on January 22, theft of items worth £100 on January 25, and theft of items worth £274.89 on January 29. Ordered to pay compensation totalling £425, fines totalling £266, £85 costs and £107 surcharge.

April 16

Valerica Florea, aged 37, of Southampton Road, Northampton, admitted theft of goods worth £228.73 from Asda in Rushden on April 15. Sentenced to 12-month community order with 60-hour unpaid work requirement and ordered to pay £114 surcharge.

April 17

Jordan McKenzie, aged 31, of Fieldmill Road, Northampton, admitted a racially aggravated assault on a store worker on August 24, 2023, five thefts from the Co-op in Fieldmill Square, Northampton, between September 2023 and January 2024, one count of fraud by false representation on January 14, 2024, and two counts of failing to attend court. Seven further charges of theft and one of assault were dismissed. Sentenced to a total of 20 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from entering any Co-op store in the county, and from entering the area of Fieldmill Square, Northampton. Also ordered to undergo a six-month drug rehabilitation programme, complete rehabilitation activity of up to 20 days, and ordered to pay a total of £522.86 compensation and £250 costs.

April 18

Kimberley Harvey, aged 22, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, admitted one count of theft of meat from Iceland in Northampton on March 18. Sentenced to an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

James Adair, aged 35, of Brixham Walk, Corby, admitted theft of household items worth £70 from One Stop in Studfall Avenue, Corby, on April 15, and theft of household items worth £50 from the same store on April 16. Sentenced to a total of 16 weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay £120 compensation, £308 surcharge.

April 19

Alan Smith-White, aged 48, of Bouverie Road, Northampton, admitted the theft of sunglasses worth £596 from Specsavers in Wellingborough on February 3, theft of sunglasses worth £400 from the same store on February 5, and theft of sunglasses worth £850 from Skye Optometrists in Harpenden, Hertfordshire, on March 4. Sentenced to 18 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days and unpaid work requirement of 200 hours. Ordered to pay compensation totalling £1,326.

Billy Appleyard, aged 26, of no fixed address, admitted theft from a motor vehicle – two bank cards – in Kettering on July 23-24, 2023, fraud by false representation in using a bank card which was not his in Kettering on July 23, theft from a motor vehicle – a bank card – in Kettering on July 24, and fraud by false representation in using a bank card which was not his in Kettering on July 24. Also admitted fraud by false representation by using someone else’s bank card in Kettering on February 2, 2024, and four counts of theft of goods from Tesco in Kettering: items worth £55.25 on March 25, a theft on March 31, theft of goods worth £80 on April 2, and theft of goods worth £80 on April 3. Also admitted a further count of fraud by false representation in using someone else’s bank card in Kettering on April 6. Sentenced to a total of six weeks’ imprisonment, with the reason for custody being previous convictions and recalled on licence. Forfeiture and destruction orders were made for the two bank cards and the drugs.

April 22

Aleksandrs Butjanko, aged 54, of no fixed address, admitted theft of clothing and footwear worth £82 from Matalan in Wellingborough on March 28. Sentenced to 18-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days.

April 23

Jason Anthony Ribchester, aged 49, of no fixed address, admitted theft of washing tablets worth £166.50 from Tesco in Queensway, Wellingborough, on April 2, theft of two boxes of bacon worth £84 from Tesco in Grafton Close, Wellingborough, on April 3, attempted theft of Twix bars from Tesco in Grafton Close, Wellingborough, on April 8, theft of Ariel pods from Tesco in Queensway, Wellingborough, on April 14, and theft of four tubs of Ariel pods from the same store on April 20. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days, ordered to pay a total of £250.50 compensation and £85 costs.

Marian Traistaru, aged 34, of Lower Bath Street, Northampton, was found guilty of assault by beating in Northampton on November 1, 2023, vehicle interference in Northampton on November 1, vehicle interference in Northampton on November 4, theft from a motor vehicle in respect of theft of a wallet containing £900 from a Mercedes in Bridge Street, Northampton, on November 4. Also changed plea to guilty on a charge of theft of Under Armour jogging bottoms worth £49.99 from TK Maxx in Northampton on January 17, 2024, and admitted failing to appear in court on February 27. Sentenced to a total of 26 weeks’ imprisonment, with previously imposed suspended sentences activated, ordered to pay £650 costs and £154 surcharge.

Jane Hill, aged 39, of Stephenson Way, Corby, admitted theft of items worth approximately £150 from Tesco in Corby on December 17, 2023, and theft of £200 worth of clothing from Sports Direct in Corby on February 15, 2024. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation, rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a total of £350 compensation.

April 24

Christopher Smith, aged 37, of Loake Close, Grange Park, Northampton, admitted using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress to a manager at Home Bargains in Bedford on February 15, theft of alcohol worth £15.98 from Home Bargains, Northampton, on February 20, theft of alcohol worth £29.95 from Home Bargains, Bedford, on February 21, theft of alcohol worth £7.75 from Tesco in Link Road, Northampton, on February 26, theft of food worth £8.95 from the same store on February 27, theft of alcohol worth £7.99 from Home Bargains, Bedford, on February 27, using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress to a manager at the same store on February 27, theft of alcohol, pasties and salmon worth £42.80 from Tesco in Link Road, Northampton, on March 12, theft of gin and mouthwash worth £15 from Home Bargains, Northampton, on March 17, assault by beating of an emergency worker, a police officer, at the Criminal Justice Centre on March 17, criminal damage valued at about £500 at the Quays Premier Inn in Northampton on March 19, theft of alcohol from Spar in St James’ Road, Northampton, on March 30, common assault at the same store on March 30, theft of food worth £27.85 from Tesco in Link Road on April 4, and theft of alcohol worth £18.45 from the same store on April 6. Sentenced to a total of 26 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with a 12-month supervision period, including three-month alcohol treatment and rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days, ordered to pay a total of £799.72 compensation.

April 25

Vicky Joanna England, aged 54, of no fixed address, admitted theft of biscuits and food items from Heron Foods in Gold Street, Wellingborough, on April 1, theft of biscuits from the same store on April 6, theft of lamb worth £64.75 from Lidl in London Road, Wellingborough, on April 24, and possession of a Class C controlled drug (pregabalin) in London Road, Wellingborough, on the same date. Sentenced to a total of 18 weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay £85 costs, £154 surcharge, and compensation totalling £69.75. A forfeiture and destruction order was made for the drugs.

Christopher Nast, aged 41, of no fixed address, admitted theft of a toaster from Asda in Rushden on April 12, theft of food from Co-op in Higham Ferrers on April 13, two counts of theft from Asda in Rushden on April 13, theft of food from Co-op in Higham Ferrers on April 14, and theft of laundry items from the same store on April 23. Sentenced to a total of 18 weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay £85 costs and £154 surcharge.

Ashley Nestor, aged 35, of Pilton Close, Northampton, admitted theft of laundry products worth £60 from a Co-op in Northampton on September 15, 2023, theft of laundry products worth £10 from Co-op on the same date, theft of Kinder eggs and Red Bull worth a total of £72 from a Co-op on October 2, theft of Lindt chocolate teddies worth £50 from a Co-op in Northampton on October 8, and failing to appear in court on February 27, 2024. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with three-month curfew at his home from 7pm to 7am daily, mental health treatment for six months, rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days, ordered to pay £199.50 compensation and £85 costs.

April 26

Munashe Gwenzi, aged 27, of Mayfly Road, Northampton, admitted using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence in Northampton on April 23, criminal damage to a car in the town on the same date, theft of Bluetooth headphones worth £35 from B&M in Victoria Promenade on the same date, and theft of Bluetooth headphones worth £35 from the same store on April 24. Fined a total of £320 and ordered to pay a total of £135 compensation.

Dylon Ross McGregor, aged 33, of no fixed address, admitted breach of a Sexual harm Prevention Order on April 16 by failing to notify with police three days after release from custody as required, theft of items worth £74 from One Stop in Studfall Avenue, Corby, on April 21, and theft of items worth £174 from the same store on the same date. Sentenced to a total of two weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £244 compensation.

April 27

Ralfs Auseklis, aged 30, of Yarwell Court, Highfield Crescent, Kettering, admitted assault by beating of a security guard at Tesco Extra in Carina Road, Kettering, on March 20, theft of five boxes of Lego worth £220 from the same store on April 12, and theft of fragrances worth £233 from Boots in Kettering on April 18. Sentenced to a total of 18 weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay £85 costs, £462 surcharge, and compensation totalling £453.

Anthony Rawle, aged 32, of Cherry Street, Irthlingborough, admitted theft of food worth £35 from the Co-op in Rushden on April 18, and handling stolen goods belonging to the Co-op in Rushden on April 25. Sentenced to a total of six weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay £36 compensation, £85 costs, £154 surcharge.

Florica Iancu, aged 40, of Gladstone Street, Millfield, Peterborough, admitted theft of food worth £818.08 from Morrisons in Northampton on April 21, and theft of items worth £641.99 from the same store on April 26. Sentenced to a 12-month community order including 120 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay £85 costs, £114 surcharge, and £409.04 compensation.

April 29

Laura Pye, aged 40, of The Ridings, Desborough, admitted theft of items worth £94.75 from BP in Bear Way, Desborough, on November 15, 2023, theft of items worth £300 from the Co-op in Desborough on February 14, 2024, theft of items worth £107.80 from BP in Bear Way on March 3, and theft of items worth £271.29 from Tesco Extra in Carina Road, Kettering, on March 5. Sentenced to a community order including six months’ drug rehabilitation and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days, ordered to pay compensation totalling £452.55 and costs of £85.

Laura Tutton, aged 35, of Lodore Gardens, Northampton, admitted theft of meats and cheese worth £216 from the Co-op in Bushland Road, Northampton, on January 30. Ordered to pay compensation of £108, victim surcharge of £16 and fined £40.

Stuart Anderson, aged 44, of Booth Meadow Court, Northampton, admitted theft of meat worth £28.50 from a Co-op in Northampton on March 17. Sentenced to a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £26 surcharge.

Mikey-Lee Gibbs, aged 38, of no fixed abode, admitted the theft of a sleeping bag worth £18 from Asda in Rushden on April 14, theft of items from BP at Rushden on April 25, and theft of laundry and detergent items worth £61.43 from Home Bargains in Rushden on April 27. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation element, rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days, ordered to pay a total of £131.43 compensation and £85 costs.

Maria Mihalache, aged 23, of Gladstone Road, Millfield, Peterborough, admitted theft of goods worth £818.08 from Morrisons in Northampton on April 21, and theft of goods worth £641.99 from the same store on April 26. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement of 120 hours, ordered to pay £452.95 compensation and £85 costs.

April 30

Peter Arthur Johnson, aged 33, formerly of Kettering, admitted theft from a shop in Occupation Road, Corby, on October 14, 2023, theft of meat from Aldi in Dalton Road, Corby, on November 21, theft of meat from Aldi in Dalton Road, Corby, on December 4, failing to appear in court on February 16, 2024, and was convicted of assault by beating in Corby on October 14, 2023. Sentenced to a total of 13 weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay a total of £510.35 compensation.

April 30 at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court