41-year-old man charged robbery after stealing cigarettes from Northampton Co-op on Boxing Day

He has been remanded in custody

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 41-year-old man has been charged with robbery after he stole cigarettes from a Co-op in Northampton on Boxing Day.

Simon James Boswell, of no fixed abode, has been charged with the offence after two men entered the shop in Rothersthorpe Road at about 5.30pm on December 26, 2023, and stole cigarettes.