41-year-old man charged robbery after stealing cigarettes from Northampton Co-op on Boxing Day
He has been remanded in custody
A 41-year-old man has been charged with robbery after he stole cigarettes from a Co-op in Northampton on Boxing Day.
Simon James Boswell, of no fixed abode, has been charged with the offence after two men entered the shop in Rothersthorpe Road at about 5.30pm on December 26, 2023, and stole cigarettes.
Boswell appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week (January 8) and was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on February 19, 2024.