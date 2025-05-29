40-year-old woman arrested in Northampton for drugs possession WANTED by police after failing to attend court

Stephanie Louise Andrews.

A 40-year-old woman who was arrested in Northampton on suspicion of drugs possession is WANTED by police after failing to attend court.

Stephanie Louise Andrews, whose last known address was in Northampton, failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on March 6, to face a charge of possession of a Class A drug following her arrest at a residential address in the town on November 28 last year.

Anyone who has seen Andrews can call police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000131382.