News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

40-year-old pleads guilty to arson after fire at Northampton town centre hotel

The hotel was evacuated as firefighters responded
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 14:56 BST

A 40-year-old man has pleaded guilty to arson after a fire at a Northampton town centre hotel.

The fire was deliberately started in a hotel room at the ibis in Marefare, shortly after 6am on Thursday (June 22).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gary Mark York, of no fixed address, was subsequently arrested and charged with arson.

The hotel in Northampton town centre was evacuated while the incident was dealt with.The hotel in Northampton town centre was evacuated while the incident was dealt with.
The hotel in Northampton town centre was evacuated while the incident was dealt with.
Most Popular

He appeared before Northampton Magistrates Court on Friday (June 23) and pleaded guilty.

The case was referred to Northampton Crown Court for sentencing.

York was remanded in custody