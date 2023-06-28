40-year-old pleads guilty to arson after fire at Northampton town centre hotel
The hotel was evacuated as firefighters responded
A 40-year-old man has pleaded guilty to arson after a fire at a Northampton town centre hotel.
The fire was deliberately started in a hotel room at the ibis in Marefare, shortly after 6am on Thursday (June 22).
Gary Mark York, of no fixed address, was subsequently arrested and charged with arson.
He appeared before Northampton Magistrates Court on Friday (June 23) and pleaded guilty.
The case was referred to Northampton Crown Court for sentencing.
York was remanded in custody