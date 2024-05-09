40-year-old appears in court in connection with burglary of elderly woman in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 40-year-old has appeared in court in connection with the burglary of an elderly woman in Northampton.

Natalie Leanne Tidd, of Mill Pond Drive, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday May 9) after being charged with one count of burglary and one count of theft relating to an incident in Bowden Road on Saturday (May 4) when the home of an elderly lady was burgled.