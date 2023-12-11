News you can trust since 1931
39-year-old wanted by police after allegations of harassment in Daventry

Call police on 101 if you recognise this man
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 11th Dec 2023, 12:31 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 12:31 GMT
A 39-year-old man is wanted by police after allegations of harassment following an incident in Daventry.

Jamie Clinton Wykes, has links to the Daventry area, and officers would like to speak to him in connection with allegations of harassment following an incident in Daventry on Tuesday, November 14.

Anyone who has seen Wykes or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000705017.