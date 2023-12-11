39-year-old wanted by police after allegations of harassment in Daventry

Call police on 101 if you recognise this man

A 39-year-old man is wanted by police after allegations of harassment following an incident in Daventry.

Jamie Clinton Wykes, has links to the Daventry area, and officers would like to speak to him in connection with allegations of harassment following an incident in Daventry on Tuesday, November 14.