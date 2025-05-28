39-year-old Northampton man charged with two counts of attempted burglary following incidents in Abington

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 28th May 2025, 11:31 BST

A 39-year-old Northampton man has been charged with two counts of attempted burglary following incidents in Abington.

Daniel Gary Hawtin, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of attempted burglary following incidents in Brookland Road and The Drive in the early hours of May 2, 2025, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Hawtin is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 8, 2025, to face the charges.

