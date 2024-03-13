39-year-old charged after alleged knife attack in Northampton involving police officers

The Glasgow man has been remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance in May
Carly Odell
Published 13th Mar 2024, 13:27 GMT
A 39-year-old man has been charged after an alleged knife attack in Northampton, which involved police officers.

Gordon Finnlayson, of Duncarnock Crescent, Neilston, Glasgow, has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm.

According to Northamptonshire Police, the charges refer to an incident in Hazelwood Road, Northampton, at about 11pm on Friday, March 8, when a man suffered lacerations to the face and two police officers were attacked with a knife.

Finnlayson appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (March 11) and was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on May 27, 2024.