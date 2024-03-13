39-year-old charged after alleged knife attack in Northampton involving police officers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 39-year-old man has been charged after an alleged knife attack in Northampton, which involved police officers.

Gordon Finnlayson, of Duncarnock Crescent, Neilston, Glasgow, has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm.

According to Northamptonshire Police, the charges refer to an incident in Hazelwood Road, Northampton, at about 11pm on Friday, March 8, when a man suffered lacerations to the face and two police officers were attacked with a knife.