38-year-old man arrested after report of sexual assault in Northampton park

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 11th Nov 2024, 12:05 BST
A 38-year-old man has been arrested after a report of a sexual assault in a Northampton park.

The incident happened in Ecton Brook Playground, off Ecton Brook Road on Sunday (November 10) afternoon.

Eyewitnesses say an area of the park was cordoned off and forensics were on scene throughout the afternoon and evening.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police officers attended Ecton Brook Road, following a report of sexual assault.

“A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

The man remains in police custody.

