37-year-old Northampton man wanted by police after being charged with three shop thefts and possession of cannabis
A Northampton man is wanted by police after being charged with three shop thefts and possession of cannabis.
Lucian-Ionut Cheptanariu failed to attend court in August 2022, after being charged with three counts of theft from a shop and one count of possession of cannabis.
Anyone who has seen the 37-year-old or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 22000701165.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.