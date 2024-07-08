36-year-old arrested at Silverstone after allegations of women being touched inappropriately

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after reports of women being touched inappropriately at Silverstone.

The incident happened on Sunday (July 7) between 8pm and 10pm in the main stage area of Silverstone Circuit, following the British Grand Prix.

Police say a man was reported to have been inappropriately touching women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Witnesses or anyone with any information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 555 of 7/7/24.