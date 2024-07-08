36-year-old arrested at Silverstone after allegations of women being touched inappropriately
A 36-year-old man has been arrested after reports of women being touched inappropriately at Silverstone.
The incident happened on Sunday (July 7) between 8pm and 10pm in the main stage area of Silverstone Circuit, following the British Grand Prix.
Police say a man was reported to have been inappropriately touching women.
Witnesses or anyone with any information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 555 of 7/7/24.
The man arrested in connection with the incident remains in police custody at this time.