36-year-old appears in court to face two charges of burglary after incidents at cricket club and house

A 36-year-old man has appeared in court to face two charges of burglary after incident at a cricket club and a residential address in Northampton.

Robert James Sean Coates, of Castle Avenue, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (December 23).

The 36-year-old is charged with burglary other than a dwelling – theft, in connection with an incident at the St Crispin and Harlestone Cricket Club in Bowling Green Lane, Northampton, shortly after midnight on Thursday, December 12.

He is also charged with burglary other than a dwelling with intent to steal following a shed break at a residential address in Castle Avenue, Northampton at about 11.20pm on Sunday, December 15.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Coates entered no plea when he appeared before magistrates. The case was adjourned until March 11, 2025, when he will go on trial at the same court.

He was released on conditional bail until his next hearing, Northamptonshire Police confirmed.