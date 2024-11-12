35-year-old woman charged after alleged assault on two Northampton Guardians

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 35-year-old woman has been charged after an alleged assault on two Northampton Guardians.

Ashleigh Brickwood, of Northampton, has been charged with two counts of assault by beating after two volunteers for the Northampton Guardians were allegedly punched in the early hours of Friday, November 9, in Wellingborough Road, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Brickwood is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on December 9 to face the charges.

The Northampton Guardians support vulnerable individuals, both female and male, in the town’s night-time economy.