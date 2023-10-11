News you can trust since 1931
35-year-old wanted in connection with allegation of stalking and common assault in Northampton

The incident happened last month
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:11 BST
A 35-year-old man is wanted by police in connection with an allegation of stalking and common assault in Northampton

Keir Gray, who has links to the Northampton area, is being hunted by Northamptonshire Police in connection with an allegation of stalking and common assault in Northampton on September 6.

Anyone who has seen Gray or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org, quoting incident number: 23000561075.