35-year-old wanted in connection with allegation of stalking and common assault in Northampton

A 35-year-old man is wanted by police in connection with an allegation of stalking and common assault in Northampton

Keir Gray, who has links to the Northampton area, is being hunted by Northamptonshire Police in connection with an allegation of stalking and common assault in Northampton on September 6.

