35-year-old wanted in connection with allegation of stalking and common assault in Northampton
The incident happened last month
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 35-year-old man is wanted by police in connection with an allegation of stalking and common assault in Northampton
Keir Gray, who has links to the Northampton area, is being hunted by Northamptonshire Police in connection with an allegation of stalking and common assault in Northampton on September 6.
Anyone who has seen Gray or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org, quoting incident number: 23000561075.