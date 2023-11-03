News you can trust since 1931
35-year-old jailed after pleading guilty to two burglaries in Northamptonshire village

Sentimental items were stolen from residential properties
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 3rd Nov 2023
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 09:20 GMT
A 35-year-old man has been jailed after pleading guilty to two burglaries in a Northamptonshire village.

Robert William Chilvers, previously of Old Stratford, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on October 3 to plead guilty to the offences.

Chilvers broke into the two properties between August 8 and August 14, this year.

Robert William Chilvers.Robert William Chilvers.
The first burglary took place in Trinity Close in which Chilvers smashed the glass pane of a front door in order to gain entry, and the second happened in Dickens Drive where he entered the property through a back door and once inside, stole a number of items of significant sentimental value to the victim.

After sentencing, lead investigator PC Rebecca Tomalin, from the force’s Burglary Team, said: “Firstly, I’d like to thank all of the officers involved in this investigation – it really was a joint effort between numerous departments including the Burglary Team, local response officers, and even Thames Valley Police.

“People often underestimate how violated a person can feel when their home is burgled as it’s the one place where everyone is meant to feel safe.

“I’m really pleased therefore that Robert Chilvers has been sent to prison for his crimes and I hope his time inside allows him to reflect on his poor decisions and decide to make better choices when he’s released.

“Northamptonshire Police’s Burglary Team will continue working hard to prevent and detect burglaries and anyone who notices any suspicious behaviour in their area is encouraged to contact us.”

Chilvers was sentenced to two years and four months in prison and ordered to pay costs totalling £228.