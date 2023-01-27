News you can trust since 1931
32 vehicles stopped on one day in Northampton for road safety issues

Illegal number plates, no seatbelts and more

By Carly Odell
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 2:16pm

Police officers stopped 32 vehicles in Northampton in one day (Wednesday January 25) for road safety issues.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The Roads Policing Team operation formed part of this week’s matters of priority week of action.

"The aim of this activity was to deny those who use the county’s road network both illegally to carry out their criminal activities and irresponsibly putting themselves and other road users at risk.”

Police officers were out in Northampton on Wednesday (January 25) checking road safety issues.
The spokeswoman also confirmed the following results:

- Six no insurance seizures

- One no licence seizure

- Two no insurance and no licence seizure

- Five tickets issued for driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

- Words of advice given for lights, twice

- One road side surety

- Two intel log stops

- Three tickets for no seatbelt

- Six tickets for vehicle defects (tinted windows, brake lights, illegal number plates)

- Four tickets for vehicle insurance and driving licence offences