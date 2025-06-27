31-year-old arrested after alleged road rage incident in Northampton as driver punched

A 31-year-old has been arrested after an alleged road rage incident in Northampton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The alleged incident happened at the Swan Valley junction of Weedon Road on June 20, between 7.30am and 8am.

Police say when a man was punched following a road rage incident between the driver of a silver Vauxhall Insignia and the driver of a white Nissan Navara.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail pending further enquiries.”

Witnesses or anyone with information or dash cam footage, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000357869.