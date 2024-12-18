30-year-old man who fled country convicted of rape in Northampton following trial held in his absence
Victor Braga, previously of Drydale Avenue, is believed to have fled to Moldova after he pleaded not guilty to one count of rape, which happened nearly four years ago.
The charge relates to an incident on December 19, 2020, when the 30-year-old raped a woman, despite her repeatedly telling him she did not want sex, according to Northamptonshire Police.
Following the incident, the woman reported it to police and Braga was identified as the suspect. He was arrested for the offence and charged with one count of rape. He appeared at Northampton Crown Court on December 14, 2022, where he pleaded not guilty to the offence and was bailed to return to court in late 2023 for a trial.
However, in that time Braga fled the country and is currently believed to be in Moldova.
At Northampton Crown Court, a trial took place in his absence and ended last week (December 13), with the jury taking just one hour to convict him.
Lead investigator - Detective Sergeant Andrea Taylor said: “First of all, I want to commend the woman in this case for her courage. This has been a very complex investigation which was delayed a number of times and her strength throughout has been incredible as well as inspiring.
“No one should have had to go through what she did, and although nothing can ever erase those memories, I hope the conclusion of this case provides her with some sense of closure. She has a bright future ahead of her and I know she can achieve great things.
“Tackling violence against women and girls is something we’re very passionate about at Northamptonshire Police and we will continue to do everything we can to protect people and bring offenders to justice.”
Braga was sentenced on the same day as he was found guilty. He has been sentenced to seven years and six months in prison.
Northamptonshire Police says officers are now working to ensure he returns to this country to serve his sentence.